Wigan Athletic v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Reece James is set to captain Wigan in his final appearance before his loan spell from Chelsea ends.
Regular skipper Sam Morsy is one booking away from a three-match suspension and boss Paul Cook is not expected to risk the midfielder.
Millwall have Aiden O'Brien, Jed Wallace, Ben Marshall, Ben Thompson and Shaun Hutchinson all sidelined.
Manager Neil Harris could hand senior debuts to youngsters George Alexander, Billy Mitchell and Jesse Debrah.
The academy trio were unused substitutes in the 2-1 defeat by Bristol City on Tuesday, which extended the south London club's winless run to six Championship matches.
Match facts
- Since winning 2-0 in the FA Cup in April 2013, Wigan are winless in seven matches against Millwall, all in league competition (D3 L4).
- Millwall haven't lost away at Wigan in a league match since March 2005, when they were beaten 2-0 under Dennis Wise.
- Only Norwich and Swansea (10 games) are on a longer unbeaten home Championship run than Wigan (9 - W4 D5).
- Millwall have won their final league match of the season in each of the last three campaigns.
- Wigan have drawn eight of their last 15 league matches, having drawn just five of their first 30 games this season.
- Wigan are winless in five home games in all competitions in the month of May since beating Wolves 3-2 on the final day of the Premier League in 2011-12.