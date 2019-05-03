Wigan Athletic v Millwall

From the section

Reece James has scored three goals in 44 league appearances for Wigan this season

Reece James is set to captain Wigan in his final appearance before his loan spell from Chelsea ends.

Regular skipper Sam Morsy is one booking away from a three-match suspension and boss Paul Cook is not expected to risk the midfielder.

Millwall have Aiden O'Brien, Jed Wallace, Ben Marshall, Ben Thompson and Shaun Hutchinson all sidelined.

Manager Neil Harris could hand senior debuts to youngsters George Alexander, Billy Mitchell and Jesse Debrah.

The academy trio were unused substitutes in the 2-1 defeat by Bristol City on Tuesday, which extended the south London club's winless run to six Championship matches.

