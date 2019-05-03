Championship
Stoke12:30Sheff Utd
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Sheffield United

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has now won promotion with all the three EFL clubs he has managed
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Promoted Sheffield United head to Stoke still with an outside chance of claiming the Championship title.

Chris Wilder's side, who start the day second, three points behind Norwich City but with a better goal difference, must beat draw specialists Stoke and hope the leaders lose at Aston Villa.

Stoke will check on defender Tom Edwards (hip injury) after he missed last week's 0-0 draw at Millwall.

Blades boss Wilder looks likely to have a full squad available.

They have reported no injuries from last Saturday's 2-0 home win over Ipswich, when 23-goal top scorer Billy Sharp made his comeback from a hamstring problem.

Promotion was sealed the following day by Leeds United's controversial 1-1 draw with Villa.

Veteran former Scotland international midfielders Charlie Adam and Darren Fletcher could both make a final appearance for the Potters.

The club announced on Wednesday that Adam, Fletcher and goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard will all leave this summer when their contracts expire.

Match facts

  • Stoke City last hosted Sheffield United in a league match in November 2007, losing 1-0 under Tony Pulis to a Blades side managed by Bryan Robson.
  • The Blades have lost just once on their last 10 visits to Stoke - 2-0 defeat in March 2005.
  • Stoke have won their final league match in each of the last five campaigns, all in the Premier League (including a 6-1 win over Liverpool).
  • Since his first match in the Football League with Oxford United in August 2010, Chris Wilder has won 196 games in the top four tiers of English football - 27 more than any other manager.
  • Stoke have drawn 10 of their 19 Championship matches under Nathan Jones since he took charge on 9 November - more than any other side.
  • Sheffield United have won 11 away league games. The Blades have only twice won more in their history, 12 in 1981-82 and 13 in 2016-17.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Brentford4516131670591161
13Preston451613166764361
14Hull451710186567-261
15Blackburn451611186267-559
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4588292977-4832
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
