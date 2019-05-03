Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:30Hibernian
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian are the only Scottish side that Rangers have faced under Steven Gerrard in all competitions without yet winning, with all three meetings being drawn.
  • Hibs are unbeaten in their past three top-flight visits to Ibrox (W2 D1), last losing there in the Scottish Premiership back in January 2012.
  • Rangers are looking to win five consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time under Steven Gerrard, having won each of their past four in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Hibernian remain unbeaten in their 10 league games under Paul Heckingbottom (W6 D4); indeed, only Celtic (24) have earned more points than Hibs (22) in the Scottish Premiership since he took charge, and they have picked up more than opponents Rangers (21).
  • Including two against Aberdeen last time out, Rangers have scored 12 league penalties this season, 11 of which have been netted by James Tavernier; no other player has scored more than four in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th May 2019

  • RangersRangers15:30HibernianHibernian

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic35256472175581
2Rangers35219578255372
3Aberdeen351871053391461
4Kilmarnock351610946301658
5Hibernian351412950351554
6Hearts35156144045-551
7St Johnstone35146153545-1048
8Motherwell35145164251-947
9Livingston351110143939043
10Hamilton3576222573-4827
11St Mirren3567222863-3525
12Dundee3546252874-4618
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport