Huddersfield Town v Manchester United

Jan Siewert has won just three points as Huddersfield Town head coach since joining in January

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield Town forward Laurent Depoitre is in contention for a first appearance in more than two months after recovering from a foot injury.

Mathias Jorgensen is out due to illness, while Aaron Mooy and Ben Hamer are back in training.

Manchester United are missing Eric Bailly, whose season was ended by a knee injury sustained last weekend.

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are doubts, but Marcus Rashford is fit.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: In terms of their gossamer thin top-four chances, all United can do is win and hope for the unexpected elsewhere.

As bizarre as it seems though, their own victory might be the part that lets them down - even at a ground where 14 others have won away this season.

Huddersfield won this fixture last term and might as well give it a go again on their home farewell to the Premier League.

And I mean give it a real go. It would be nice (if bitter sweet) for Town fans to see them score more than once in a home league match for the first time in nearly 15 months!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "We have an idea how we can transform and improve this squad.

"I have a clear idea how we should go ahead next season.

"There could be some players who play their last home game for the club on Sunday.

"We have a lot to fight for."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "In long-term planning we have to think about being in the Champions League next year and the fact we might not be [in it].

"You would be surprised how many players' agents have been telling us their players would love to be a part of Manchester United in the future.

"That is the lure and the potential and size of the club, and we will get back to the good days."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United should win their last two games against Huddersfield and Cardiff, but I don't think it will be enough to get them in the top four.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v golfer Tommy Fleetwood

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield's 2-1 win at Old Trafford last season was a first in 13 top-flight matches against Manchester United (D3, L9).

United have scored at least once in 12 top-flight meetings since a goalless draw in October 1953.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have earned just four points from the past 23 league fixtures.

They can set a new club record on Sunday of nine consecutive league defeats.

Huddersfield can also equal the Premier League record of 29 losses in one season, set by Ipswich in 1994-95, Sunderland in 2005-06 and Derby in 2007-08.

Jan Siewert's side have conceded 21 goals in their past six league matches, and have lost 12 of their 13 games under him.

A 15th home league defeat would match the top-flight record for a season, set by Blackpool in 1966-67 and Stoke in 1984-85.

Huddersfield have scored just nine home league goals this season. In top-flight history, no side has ever failed to reach double figures.

The Terriers have failed to beat a non-promoted team in the Premier League for more than a year.

Manchester United