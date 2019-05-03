Chelsea v Watford

Eden Hazard has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, equalling his highest total in the division

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are expected to recall Eden Hazard after using him as a substitute in their midweek Europa League tie.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek should be fit, but Gary Cahill is a doubt with an Achilles tendon problem and Antonio Rudiger is out for the rest of the season.

Watford welcome back captain and top scorer Troy Deeney after suspension.

Craig Cathcart limped off against Wolves last week and will be assessed, while Sebastian Prodl and Domingos Quina remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Chelsea can't afford to rest players for this game even though their Europa league semi-final is still in the balance.

A league victory here is a must. It would keep them in the box seat for a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season.

They also need to ensure their winless league run doesn't stretch to four games. It would be their worst in three years.

After the top-seven shootout defeat by Wolves, Watford must surely now be focusing on the FA Cup final, where they can surprise Manchester City. It's 23 years and 11 visits since they won at Chelsea, who usually finish a home campaign well. I'll take them to do so again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford are dangerous opponents and will be a handful but the Chelsea players will have their eyes on the prize of a top-four finish.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's Premier League predictions v golfer Tommy Fleetwood

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's 4-1 home triumph last season is their only victory in the past 15 meetings in all competitions (D3, L11).

The Hornets have taken just one point from their past five visits to Stamford Bridge, earning a 2-2 draw in 2015.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 11 home matches between the sides in league and cup since a 5-1 defeat on the final day of the 1985-86 season (W7, D4).

Chelsea

Chelsea are winless in three Premier League games - they last went four without a win in May 2016, under Guus Hiddink.

The Blues have lost just one of their 18 home league fixtures this season (W11, D6).

They have won only four of their 16 league matches against sides currently in the top half of the table (D5, L7).

Chelsea haven't lost their final home league game of a season since a 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa in 2001-02.

Eden Hazard has scored three goals in his past three Premier League appearances against Watford.

All six of Hazard's league goals in 2019 have been scored at Stamford Bridge.

Watford