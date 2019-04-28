Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Bruce Arena, Birmingham, Scotland, Castagne, Luton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Summer signings Eros Grezda, Borna Barisic and Kyle Lafferty appear to have played their last matches for Rangers after a withering dressing-down from manager Steven Gerrard in the wake of Tuesday's bounce match in which they found themselves 4-0 down at half-time against a Liverpool Under-23 side. (The National)

Scotland forward Greg Stewart, the 29-year-old presently on loan to Aberdeen from Birmingham City, has agreed a three-year contract to join Rangers this summer. (Sunday Mail)

Josh McPake, the striker who was man of the match in the midweek Scottish Youth Cup final win over Celtic, is to be offered new Rangers contract with Liverpool among clubs eyeing the 17-year-old. (Sunday Mail)

With the Scottish FA is expected to draw up shortlist of candidates to replace Alex McLeish as national boss by the end of this week, Bruce Arena, the 67-year-old who coached the United States to fourth place in the 2002 World Cup but is out of work after ending his second spell with his native country, is the latest foreign manager to express an interest in the Scotland post. (The Herald On Sunday)

The SFA will complete its shortlist for the vacant Scotland head coach's job this week, with Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke, Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and Aberdeen's Derek McInnes the leading Scottish candidates to succeed Alex McLeish. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Belgium defender Timothy Castagne, rated in the £10m category by Atalanta, remains on Celtic's radar after the 23-year-old was linked with a move to the Scottish champions during January. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Interim Celtic manager Neil Lennon says 19-year-old Congolese striker Silas Wamangituka was not his target as he scouted Monday's Lique 2 match between Paris and Valenciennes. (Sunday Mail)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom is ready to replicate his Barnsley blueprint for success at Easter Road by scouring the loan market. (The Herald On Sunday)

Midfielder Stephane Omeonga would not be keen to return to Italy at the end of his loan deal with Hibernian should parent club Genoa suffer relegation from Serie A. (Scotland On Sunday)

Dominic Ball was shocked that former flatmate and Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie suffered multiple facial fractures that have ruled him out for the rest of this season after the clash of heads that led to the Aberdeen defender being sent off in this month's Scottish Cup semi-final.​ (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee says it would be amazing if he could combine a win in the forthcoming Scottish Cup final against Celtic with brother Elliot helping Luton Town secure promotion to England's Championship. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)