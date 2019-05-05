Celtic: Can you name the 34 players used in title-winning campaign?
-
- From the section Celtic
Celtic clinched their eighth successive Scottish Premiership title on Saturday after beating Aberdeen 3-0 at Pittodrie.
En route to the silverware, the champions fielded 34 players in league matches this season. You've got five minutes to name them...
- The stats behind Celtic's title win
- 'I'm here to do a job and I've done it' - Lennon
- Match report: Celtic win title with 3-0 win over Dons
- Tierney dedicates win to Lisbon Lions
Name the 34 players Celtic used in title-winning campaign
|Rank
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34