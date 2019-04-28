Highland League: Fort William endure second successive winless season

Twenty-one goals scored and 245 conceded. Bottom of the Highland League with a negative points tally. Back-to-back seasons without a victory.

Fort William last won a league match in April 2016, a heinous 72-game run that will stretch into a fourth season after their campaign ended with a 5-1 rout by Wick Academy on Saturday.

If their struggles on the field weren't bad enough, the club were deducted nine points for fielding an ineligible player. Having earned only two from two draws, they finish with a haul of minus seven points.

Fort have propped up the table in 15 of the past 21 seasons. The club debated dropping into junior football at the end of last season, but the players and staff were determined to maintain their Highland League status and continue representing the town.