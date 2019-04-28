Falkirk: Ray McKinnon says 'everything to play for' in final game

Falkirk were left disappointed at Tannadice

Falkirk "would have taken" being three points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Championship with one game to play if offered it in the autumn, says manager Ray McKinnon.

McKinnon's side were five points behind Alloa at the end of October.

But they can overhaul them on Saturday's final day should they beat champions Ross County at home and Jim Goodwin's side lose at Ayr United.

"We go into that final game in a positive frame of mind," McKinnon said.

"We'll try to win the game and see where it take us. We can't influence what happens away from where we are."

Falkirk have never previously dropped to Scotland's third tier and would have a second chance of avoiding the drop in the play-offs involving three sides from League One should they finish 11th.

Queen of the South are also three clear of Falkirk, and could still be caught, but have a significantly better goal difference going into their final game against Partick Thistle.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Dundee United, McKinnon says there is still "everything to play for" when County arrive with nothing to play for having clinched the title.

"I'm sure they'd want to come down here and be competitive," said McKinnon, who caused controversy in August by leaving Championship rivals Morton after a short stint.

"They are the champions for a reason, so that will make it a tough game."