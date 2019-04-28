Irish Premiership: Crusaders win in doubt after team-sheet administrative error

David Cushley came on as a half-time substitute against his former club

Crusaders' 3-0 Premiership win over Ballymena United is in doubt after an administrative error meant that David Cushley was not listed as a substitute.

Cushley was introduced as a half-time sub during Saturday's game despite not being named on the official team-sheet.

The Premiership Management Committee is to meet this week to discuss the issue.

According to Northern Ireland Football League rules, the Crues could forfeit the points, face a £500 fine and see a 3-0 win awarded to their opponents.

The rules indicate that there would be no sanction for the player involved so Cushley's participation in next week's Irish Cup final is not in doubt.

Any reversal of the outcome of the game would have no bearing on the final league standings as Crusaders would still finish fourth.

"David's name hasn't appeared on the Comet system for some reason. It was definitely given, definitely entered in, but it hasn't appeared on the actual sheet," explained Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter after the game.

"These teams are put onto a computer. We give the team to our kit-man who is there five hours in advance, he's up there preparing the jerseys quite a bit ahead of our arrival.

"Everything is passed through, then it's given to one of our officials who puts that on the system and then when the opposition team put their team in, both teams are then fed back together.

"I never see the finished article of that until a team-sheet arrives in the dressing room at around two o'clock.

"Never have I looked to see what our team is - we're more interested in seeing what our opposition's team is. The error was flagged up to me by David Jeffrey and his staff 10 minutes into the second half."