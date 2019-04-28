Bolton v Brentford: Postponed game to be played this week

Laurence Bassini's purchase of Bolton remains subject to EFL approval

Laurence Bassini intends to complete his proposed takeover of Bolton and believes the postponed Championship match with Brentford will be played this week.

An increasingly acrimonious purchase from owner Ken Anderson took a twist on Saturday when Anderson said if Bassini did not provide proof of funds by Monday he would explore other options.

BBC Sport understands former Watford owner Bassini is confident he can complete the deal.

Bassini is also understood to be determined the game against Brentford, postponed on Saturday after Bolton's senior players refused to play until overdue wages were paid, will go ahead even if it needs the use of the club's younger players.

The EFL has told relegated Bolton they must complete their season but is yet to confirm the deadline.

Wanderers' final game is at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 5 May.