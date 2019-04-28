Irish Cup final: Mallards boss McConkey calls for focus ahead of 'biggest game in club's history'

Mallards midfielder Duwayne McManus celebrates scoring a penalty in the semi-final shootout win over Warrenpoint

Ballinamallard United manager Harry McConkey is wary of his team being distracted as they prepare for the Irish Cup final against Crusaders.

McConkey says it is important to find the right balance between promoting the club and concentrating on the 'biggest match in the club's history'.

The Mallards rested players in the 5-0 defeat to Larne on Saturday.

"It is important that we stay focused on the task at hand," McConkey told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

He added: "The media circus surrounding the match is great for us to promote our club and we don't want to negate that in any way but we have to get the balance right.

"Stephen (Baxter) and his players are used to preparing for the big games but it is a first for us. I think we can get the balance right."

The Mallards boss hopes his side can take advantage of 'unconscious complacency' among the Crusaders players.

Mallards boss harry McConkey the semi-final victory with one of his players

"I heard Stephen (Baxter) say they are going to treat us like they are playing Liverpool and I believe he will want to do that but I still think there is a voice in the back of some players minds that will say 'we should walk all over them' and we are better than them and they have every right to think like that with the depth of their squad.

"We have to hope that there is a little chink in their armour and they may not be at their 100% best but that is something we have to try and exploit."

Despite appealing Josh McIlwaine's three-match ban following his sending off against Carrick Rangers, McConkey doesn't expect the forward to be available for the showpiece final.

"Josh has been very unlucky. He had the support of the Carrick players on the pitch, he didn't deserve a straight red card let alone miss a cup final. It is very difficult for us to appeal the ban without video evidence."