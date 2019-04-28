German Bundesliga
Nuremberg0Bayern Munich0

Nuremberg v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Nuremberg

  • 26Mathenia
  • 8Bauer
  • 28Mühl
  • 4Almeida Santos
  • 23Leibold
  • 27Costa Pereira
  • 18Behrens
  • 29Erras
  • 10Kerk
  • 17Löwen
  • 9Ishak

Substitutes

  • 1Bredlow
  • 14Kubo
  • 16Ilicevic
  • 31Petrák
  • 33Margreitter
  • 37Tillman
  • 38Rhein

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 25Müller
  • 18Goretzka
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 10Robben
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 19Davies
  • 22Gnabry
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 39Hoffmann
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamNurembergAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, 1. FC Nürnberg 0, FC Bayern München 0.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lukas Mühl (1. FC Nürnberg).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robert Bauer.

Attempt missed. Tim Leibold (1. FC Nürnberg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, 1. FC Nürnberg. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Hand ball by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg).

Attempt saved. Mikael Ishak (1. FC Nürnberg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eduard Löwen.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tim Leibold (1. FC Nürnberg).

Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Robert Bauer (1. FC Nürnberg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, 1. FC Nürnberg. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

Attempt saved. Eduard Löwen (1. FC Nürnberg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eduard Löwen.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ewerton (1. FC Nürnberg).

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.

Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).

Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Tim Leibold.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robert Bauer.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31225479295071
2B Dortmund31216474403469
3RB Leipzig31197559243564
4Frankfurt31159758352354
5B Mgladbach311561049381151
6B Leverkusen31163125749851
7Hoffenheim311311766452150
8Wolfsburg31147105246649
9Werder Bremen31121095346746
10Düsseldorf31124154460-1640
11Hertha Berlin31910124148-737
12Mainz31106153752-1536
13Freiburg31711134056-1632
14Augsburg3187164759-1231
15Schalke3186173654-1830
16Stuttgart3166192867-3924
17Nuremberg31310182456-3219
18Hannover3146212666-4018
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories