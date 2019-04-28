First Half ends, 1. FC Nürnberg 0, FC Bayern München 0.
Nuremberg v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
Nuremberg
- 26Mathenia
- 8Bauer
- 28Mühl
- 4Almeida Santos
- 23Leibold
- 27Costa Pereira
- 18Behrens
- 29Erras
- 10Kerk
- 17Löwen
- 9Ishak
Substitutes
- 1Bredlow
- 14Kubo
- 16Ilicevic
- 31Petrák
- 33Margreitter
- 37Tillman
- 38Rhein
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 25Müller
- 18Goretzka
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 10Robben
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 19Davies
- 22Gnabry
- 35Renato Sanches
- 39Hoffmann
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lukas Mühl (1. FC Nürnberg).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robert Bauer.
Attempt missed. Tim Leibold (1. FC Nürnberg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, 1. FC Nürnberg. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Hand ball by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg).
Attempt saved. Mikael Ishak (1. FC Nürnberg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eduard Löwen.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tim Leibold (1. FC Nürnberg).
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Robert Bauer (1. FC Nürnberg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, 1. FC Nürnberg. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.
Attempt saved. Eduard Löwen (1. FC Nürnberg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eduard Löwen.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ewerton (1. FC Nürnberg).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Tim Leibold.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robert Bauer.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matheus Pereira (1. FC Nürnberg).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.