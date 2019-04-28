Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen: Derek McInnes angered by Nikola Katic

Aberdeen's Andrew Considine was sent off after conceding a penalty against Rangers

Rangers defender Nikola Katic should "hang his head in shame" after winning two penalties in Aberdeen's 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at Ibrox, says Derek McInnes.

Katic went down under a Lewis Ferguson challenge, then fell clutching his face after Andrew Considine raised an arm.

Considine was shown a second yellow card in that second incident, which McInnes called "embarrassing".

"The second penalty kick, words fail me how that can be given," he said.

"It's a terrible decision and has a huge impact on the final result. I think the referee should deal with it better and see it for what it is.

"I think the Rangers player should hang his head in shame at the way he went down. There's absolutely no contact and I think he's the one who should have been dealt with for trying to buy a penalty kick."

James Tavernier scored both penalties to ensure that Rangers will finish above Aberdeen for the first time since 2012.

And Rangers manager Steven Gerrard agreed with McInnes' assessment that Considine should not have been sent off, but agreed with the first spot kick.

"The second one, I think Niko's gone down a bit early, and I feel for the kid," he told RangersTV. "I hope he gets the yellow card overturned because I don't think the second one was a penalty."

Aberdeen were also left unhappy after no action was taken against Jermain Defoe, who appeared to catch Joe Lewis in the face late in the first half.

McLennan to miss final three games

Aberdeen arrived in Glasgow with plenty of injury problems, with captain Graeme Shinnie missing along with the likes of Gary Mackay-Steven, Niall McGinn, Shay Logan and Tommie Hoban.

And McInnes' problems continue to mount, with Considine now banned for the visit of Celtic next week, and Connor McLennan likely to miss the final three games of the campaign after hobbling off.

"We need some bodies back but never known anything like it injuries wise," said McInnes.

"McLennan looks like a tear. It could be weeks or his season could be over. Mackay-Steven isn't back and McGinn is getting his operation. Logan could be back next week though."