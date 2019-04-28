Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen: Steven Gerrard says top-two finish not enough

James Tavernier scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Aberdeen

Second place in the Scottish Premiership "is not enough" for Rangers, said Steven Gerrard, after his side guaranteed a top-two finish with a 2-0 home win over Aberdeen.

Two James Tavernier penalties kept Celtic waiting for the title as Rangers moved nine points behind.

The Ibrox side are 11 clear of third-place Aberdeen with three to play.

"I know the club is moving forward but there's still a lot of improving to do," Gerrard told Sky Sports.

Rangers have now won four successive Premiership games, conceding just one goal, since the 2-1 defeat at Celtic in March.

"I'm very happy with the last four performances," Gerrard added. "But second place is not enough. We need to improve three things: our squad, discipline and injuries."

Gerrard's men, who had beaten Aberdeen only once in six meetings this season, took the lead on Sunday after Lewis Ferguson was penalised for a foul on Nikola Katic in the box.

And captain Tavernier completed his double when Andrew Considine's arm in the face of Katic led to another spot-kick and earned the Aberdeen defender a second yellow card.

"It's a big win, three important points," Gerrard said. "We were outstanding from start to finish and could have won more comfortably if it hadn't been for Joe Lewis. He made two world-class saves."