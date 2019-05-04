Manchester City v Leicester City

Manchester City beat Leicester 5-1 in last season's corresponding fixture. with Sergio Aguero scoring four second-half goals

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will miss a third successive game on Monday night because of a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Fernandinho is still nursing a knee problem and remains a doubt, while Claudio Bravo is a long-term absentee.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has reported that there are no fresh injuries in his squad.

The only players unavailable to him are Daniel Amartey and Matty James.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: One by one, Manchester City have cleared the hurdles put in their way by the fixture list, and in doing so have left Liverpool lurching in a weekly cycle of hope and disappointment.

With all due respect to Manchester City's final day opponents Brighton, this is surely Klopp & co's last hope.

Leicester have all the ingredients Liverpool could hope for. A former Reds manager (in Brendan Rodgers) - who was pipped to the title five seasons ago by City, an in-form Jamie Vardy playing in a team full of confidence, and a side who have already beaten Guardiola's men once this season.

But this is Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. City - relentless, remorselessly patient, with almost infinite invention and only the most negligible faults.

Stranger things have happened in football, of course - but not too many.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Leicester were a counter-attack team. With Brendan Rodgers they have another way to play. They have incredible quality. I saw the last three games and was really impressed.

"Brendan has shown his incredible qualities as a manager. In two months they already play the way he wants them to play."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "What we are trying to develop here is a style not too dissimilar to Man City. When you haven't got the ball, there is a real intent and hunger to get it back, and when you have got the ball you ask as many questions as you can.

"You have to work very hard, and in those moments when you break through the pressure you have to make the most of it, and that's what we will hope to do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have been at Manchester City's past three games and they have been able to step things up in the second half if needed. I am sure they will do that again if they have to.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are yet to beat Leicester in normal time this season; they lost December's reverse fixture 2-1 and only progressed from their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie after a penalty shootout.

Leicester are looking to complete the top-flight double over Manchester City for the first time since 1986-87.

There have been 28 goals scored in the past seven meetings at the Etihad Stadium - an average of four per game.

Manchester City

City have earned 12 successive league wins, scoring 27 goals and conceding just three. It is the longest winning streak in the Premier League this season.

They have won 17 of their 18 home league matches in 2018-19, only dropping points in December's 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The reigning champions have scored a league-high 56 home goals and not failed to score in any of their 18 top-flight matches at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's side are one goal short of scoring 100 at home in all competitions for the first time in a season.

Manchester City have won eight of their past 10 home league games in May, drawing the other two and scoring 29 goals in total.

Sergio Aguero has scored 15 home league goals this season, one shy of his best return set in 2011-12.

Leicester City