Raheem Sterling and Nikita Parris win Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year awards

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Nikita Parris have won the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year awards.

Sterling, 24, was named Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year and won the writers' men's award with 62% of the vote.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk - PFA Player of the Year - was second.

Parris, 25, edged Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema by 11 to 10 in the second stage of voting for the women's award.

Netherlands striker Miedema was named PFA Player of the Year alongside Van Dijk on Sunday.

Parris, who has 19 league goals and seven assists this season, has helped City to the Women's FA Cup final and featured in England's successful She Believes Cup campaign.

More to follow.