Women's World Cup Watch: Global stars celebrate trophies and finals

Barcelona became the first Spanish club to reach the women's Champions League final

There are five weeks to go until the Women's World Cup and the celebrations have started early for some of the players hoping to make the trip to France.

League titles have been won, European finals have been secured and individuals have been recognised for their performances at club level.

Here's how the the global stars celebrated their achievements at the weekend.

Big names battle for European crown

Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnaise booked their Champions League final place on 18 May in Budapest.

The Spanish club had never got past the semis before but came through 1-0 winners against Bayern Munich, despite playing the last 20 minutes with only 10 players after France international Kheira Hamraoui was sent off.

England midfielder Toni Duggan posted on Twitter after reaching the Champions League final

They will face a tough test against Lyon, the reigning champions, who beat Chelsea in the semi-finals on Sunday.

The French club have won the trophy a record five times and boast an impressive squad of international stars, including Japan captain Saki Kumagai, England defender Lucy Bronze and France skipper Wendie Renard.

Lyon have already secured the domestic title for the 13th successive season.

Wendie Renard (centre) is France captain and is aiming for her third World Cup

Trophies and tears for Arsenal

Arsenal won their first Women's Super League title in seven years with a 4-0 victory over Brighton on Sunday.

And they did it with a game to spare, meaning they collect the trophy against runners-up Manchester City on 11 May.

England midfielder Leah Williamson posted an emotional video of her embracing her mum at the final whistle and wrote on Twitter: "All I've ever wanted is this, since I was eight/nine years old when I joined the club.

"My family have been there always and my mum and dad have sacrificed so much to make my dreams come true. I can't thank them enough."

Gunners legend Tony Adams also shared his congratulations.

Scotland and Gunners defender Emma Mitchell kept it simple...

And the awards go to...

Media playback is not supported on this device Vivianne Miedema: The best female striker in the world?

Ten hours after scoring the opener against Brighton, top scorer Vivianne Miedema was celebrating again after being named PFA Player of the Year.

She has scored 22 goals in 19 appearances, as well as 10 assists, and looks set to win the golden boot. The 22-year-old has already been named in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

Manchester City players also received individual recognition for their so-far unbeaten WSL season and Continental Cup victory.

England forward Georgia Stanway was named PFA Young Player of the Year, while Lionesses captain Steph Houghton received the Special Achievement award.

On Monday, their club and international team-mate Nikita Parris was named the Football Writers' Women's Footballer of the Year.