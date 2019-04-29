Relegated Yeovil Town players and staff 'sorry' for night out

Daniel Ojo (left), Courtney Duffus (top, centre), first-team coach Paul Terry (top, right) and youth-team Neville Nzembela were among those pictured appearing to enjoy a night out

A group of Yeovil Town players and staff have apologised after being pictured on a night out following their relegation on Saturday.

The Glovers' draw at Northampton Town confirmed the end of their 16-year stay in the English Football League.

Courtney Duffus, Daniel Ojo and Alex Pattison were among those pictured with coach Paul Terry and other staff.

A club statement said: "Those involved have been spoken to and the matter has been dealt with internally."

Many Yeovil supporters took to social media to question why the group appeared to be enjoying themselves so soon after relegation was confirmed.

Glovers fan Sheridan Robins told BBC Somerset: "It's just not what you want to see. Myself and many other fans were in tears on Saturday and [relegation] is really hard to take.

"This football club is our life, so to see the players smiling and having a good time, is really hard to take. It just hurts.

"I have no problem with them going out - I understand it's been a really tough season for them - but perhaps they should have taken a look at themselves and [thought about] how that might look."

A 'naive decision' to go to a bar

Alex Pattison (right) has been on loan at Yeovil from Middlesbrough this season

The individuals involved said in a statement: "We feel it's important that we apologise to the club and supporters.

"Given the context of Saturday's result at Northampton and the painful nature of relegation, it does not show any of us involved in a good light.

"As a collective group, we were left distraught with the consequences of Saturday's draw at Northampton and, in a bid to air our frustration, a small group of us made the naive decision to go to a bar.

"Whilst I'm sure many can understand us wanting to unwind and temporarily forget about what had been a difficult day, the photos taken especially don't portray our intentions in the right manner and we can understand how it looks.

"It pains us to think that our actions on Saturday night have brought into question our commitment and empathy, as we can assure all those in association with the club that we are gutted with the season's outcome.

"The photos were taken in the moment and without realisation of how they could appear to the fans, [towards whom] we would cause no deliberate disrespect."

In a separate statement following Saturday's relegation, the club said: "We are truly sorry that the season has ended in this way - you, our fans, deserve better and we will put things right.

"Whilst everyone connected with the club shares the fans' sadness at the loss of EFL status, we are determined to see the club bounce back and ensure that relegation is only the close of chapter one of Yeovil's EFL history, not the end of our EFL story."