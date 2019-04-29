Gareth Bale: Wales star 100% committed to Real Madrid, says agent

Gareth Bale has scored 78 goals in 133 appearances for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is "100 per cent" committed to Real Madrid, according to his agent.

Jonathan Barnett was responding to reports that Real manager Zinedine Zidane had raised doubts over the Welshman's focus.

After his side's 1-0 defeat by Real Vallecano, Zidane told a media conference: "I don't know if Bale is focused, you'll have to ask him."

But Barnett told BBC Wales Sport: "Gareth is 100 per cent committed to Real Madrid."

Bale, 29, has been heavily linked with a move away from Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The Welsh international's current deal at the Bernabeu expires in the summer of 2022.

Barnett has consistently said Bale wants to see out his contract, and earlier this season said he wants to play "all his career" at Real Madrid.

"Nothing has changed," Barnett added.

Bale joined Real for a then-world record fee of £85.3m from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

The former Southampton player is expected to have a key role for Wales in Euro 2020 qualifiers in Croatia and Hungary in June.