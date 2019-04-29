Paul Doswell: Havant & Waterlooville appoint former Sutton boss

Paul Doswell led Sutton United into the National League in 2016

Havant & Waterlooville have appointed former Sutton United boss Paul Doswell as their manager on a three-year deal.

Doswell left the U's earlier this month after 11 years with the National League club.

Boss Lee Bradbury left the Hawks last week after their relegation from the National League was confirmed.

"My job is to put smiles back on people's faces and I'll be involved with that whole aspect," Doswell told the club website.