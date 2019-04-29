Leroy Fer: Swansea midfielder ruled out for up to eight weeks with knee injury

Leroy Fer joined Swansea from QPR in June 2016

Leroy Fer may have played his last game for Swansea City after being ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Fer, 29, came close to joining Aston Villa in January, when there was also strong interest from French club Lille.

Swansea boss Graham Potter says he is unsure whether Fer, whose contract ends this summer, will be at the club next season.

"We have to sit down and see what the way forward is," he said.

"He has been a good person around the group and a good lad.

"He has been our captain and has led well, but I'm sure he would say he hasn't been on the pitch as much as he would have liked.

"We have to take the decisions on what is best for the future and so does he."

Netherlands international Fer was out for around six months after rupturing an Achilles tendon in February 2018.

He was then sidelined for a month by a groin injury in the autumn, before picking up a hamstring problem in January which kept him out until last week.

Fer suffered a strained medial ligament when he returned to action as a late substitute at Ipswich Town.

"He is having a bit of a bad run at the moment," Potter added.

"It's unfortunate for him and for us as well. We just have to get him right - the close-season will help him to build up his fitness."