Oli McBurnie: Swansea boss Potter confident striker will stay

Oli McBurnie joined Swansea from Bradfiord in 2015

Swansea City manager Graham Potter expects interest in Oli McBurnie this summer but says the Scotland international will not be sold.

Striker McBurnie, 22, has made a big impression with 23 goals this season.

"People want to buy goals. Oli would be quite a certain, safe purchase really, but he knows he's in a good place here," Potter explained.

"I'm confident there will be interest because his goal scoring record speaks for itself."

Potter added: "His career is just starting and he's still got a bit to do to get to where I think he can. He's in a good place to achieve that.

"While that's still the case, I am confident he will be here."

Swansea are looking to cut costs as they prepare for a second season in the Championship after seven years in the Premier League.

The Scotsman has been a major success at the Liberty Stadium following relegation.

McBurnie had never scored a league goal for Swansea before this season.

But having impressed on loan with Barnsley in 2017-18, he was handed the chance to be Swansea's first-choice centre-forward under Potter.

McBurnie has thrived, with his goals coming in 42 appearances - only 37 of which were starts.

Even so, Potter believes there is more to come from the former Bradford City youngster.

"I think he can do more," he added.

"I think his overall game can improve. That's not a criticism, it's just that he's a young guy and he's not at the peak of his profession yet.

"He is a really high-level finisher, and what I like about him as that he can also link the game."

Daniel James scored Wales' winner in their 1-0 win against Slovakia in March on his first international start

Winger Daniel James is another rising Swansea star who is expected to have suitors in the close season, with Manchester City among the clubs being linked.

Potter feels Swansea should welcome talk of interest from one of the top clubs.

"It's a hypothetical conversation, but if that type of club comes in for one of our players, we shouldn't be fearful," he said.

"It's not a negative. It's a fantastic story because it means you've taken a player from your academy, given them a chance to play first-team football and then he goes off to one of the best teams in European football."