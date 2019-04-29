Hibs to seek ban for Hearts fan over damage to seats at Easter Road

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster intends to liaise with Hearts to identify the culprit

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster aims to ban a Hearts fan from Easter Road after seat damage during Sunday's derby.

Footage of the vandalism was posted on social media.

And Dempster responded: "You just cost your club around £60 mate. We are all sick of this type of behaviour.

"This will be shared with our colleagues at @JamTarts to see if we can identify you and have you banned from OUR stadium in the future."

On the same topic, Dempster added a further tweet saying: "I know the vast majority of folk enjoyed a good old derby on field scrap yesterday with no hassle or annoyance.

"My challenge to the numpties - find a way to express yourself and support YOUR club."

Hearts have been approached for comment.