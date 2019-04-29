Hibs to seek ban for Hearts fan over damage to seats at Easter Road

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster
Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster aims to ban a Hearts fan from Easter Road after seat damage during Sunday's derby.

Footage of the vandalism was posted on social media.

And Dempster responded: "You just cost your club around £60 mate. We are all sick of this type of behaviour.

"This will be shared with our colleagues at @JamTarts to see if we can identify you and have you banned from OUR stadium in the future."

On the same topic, Dempster added a further tweet saying: "I know the vast majority of folk enjoyed a good old derby on field scrap yesterday with no hassle or annoyance.

"My challenge to the numpties - find a way to express yourself and support YOUR club."

Hearts have been approached for comment.

