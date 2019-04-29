'This is the most important week in Portadown's recent history'

Ports striker Kevin Braniff returned to the club last year after a spell with Ballymena United

Portadown boss Matthew Tipton has targeted an away win over Carrick Rangers on Tuesday night to get a shot at returning to the Premiership.

The victors of the game, between the sides that finished second and third in the Championship, will face Ards in the promotion/relegation play-off.

Portadown were relegated from top-flight football in 2017.

"We need to get up to the Premiership - everyone here appreciates that and it's up to us to deliver," said Tipton.

The first leg of the play-off will take place on Friday with the second leg three days later.

Rangers are managed by Niall Currie, who Tipton replaced as Shamrock Park manager last year.

Carrick boss Niall Currie goes up against his former team at the Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena

Carrick finished 13 points above the Ports with Tipton's team earning just one point from their four league meetings this season.

He added: "Carrick were well above above us and we are the underdogs but this is a one-off game.

"Along with the youngsters we have bloodied we have experienced players like Kevin Braniff and Sean Mackle, who are used to big games like this.

"It's massive and this is the most week in the club's recent history - it's so important to secure promotion."