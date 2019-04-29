Rob Maclean's team of the week: Goalscorers galore & solid defenders

There were plenty of goals and no little amount of drama as the Scottish Premiership lurched towards its closing stages over the weekend.

But which players made BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean's team of the week?

4-4-2 formation: Lewis; Tavernier, Simunovic, Dicker, Stevenson; Turnbull, Kamara, McGregor, Pittman; Defoe, Mullen.

Goalkeeper - Joe Lewis

Depleted Aberdeen were no match for Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday but goalkeeper Joe Lewis was on top form with a string of superb saves. Livingston's Liam Kelly was a contender as well after his performance at Hamilton but it's big Joe for me this time around.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen

Defenders - James Tavernier, Jozo Simunovic, Gary Dicker, Lewis Stevenson

Kimarnock's Stephen O'Donnell was asking the question but my right-back is James Tavernier, who scored both the penalty goals that delayed Celtic's title party. When the Rangers captain puts the ball on the spot 12 yards out, you just don't think he's going to miss. And he generally doesn't.

Jozo Simunovic is in courtesy of his impeccable timing. Celtic's number five scored on Saturday with 67 minutes on the clock, two numbers forever associated with the late, great Billy McNeill. Even the quality of that thumping header brought back memories of Cesar in his heyday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Jozo Simunovic scores in Billy McNeill tribute

Gary Dicker looked like he'd spent the bulk of his career at centre-back as he delivered the most composed of performances at Celtic Park. The Kilmarnock midfielder and captain was, of course, a stand-in at the back but he was a standout as well, constantly breaking up attacks and using the ball well.

Hibs' longest-serving player Lewis Stevenson rarely, if ever, lets his team down. A succession of managers have felt unable to leave him out. His consistency sees him slip under the radar sometimes but I thought the 31-year-old left-back was an eye-catcher in the Edinburgh derby draw on Sunday.

Midfielders - David Turnbull, Glen Kamara, Callum McGregor, Scott Pittman

David Turnbull is a frightening talent. You get the feeling the 19-year-old midfielder can be whatever he wants to be. It was great business by Motherwell to get his signature on an extended contract. Turnbull has real presence and poise and, in the 4-3 defeat of Dundee on Saturday, scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season.

I should really just cut and paste what I said about Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara after last weekend. He was again a major controlling influence at Ibrox on Sunday as Steven Gerrard's team nailed down the Premiership runners-up spot and the Finland international will be an even bigger player for Rangers next season.

No-one was driving Celtic on more than Callum McGregor as the champions-in-waiting finally got the goal and the win they wanted against Kilmarnock to move to within a point of the title. The Scotland midfielder has had a fantastic season and he'll not be far away when the individual awards are being handed out.

I was surprised that Livingston midfielder Scott Pittman committed to a new contract at the club rather than hang about for the inevitable interest which would have come his way in the summer. It's great news for Gary Holt, though. Pittman typifies what Livi are all about and scored twice in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton.

Forwards - Jermain Defoe, Danny Mullen

April's been a good month for Rangers. They've won all four games emphatically and Jermain Defoe has been central to their success. They're a better unit when the former England striker is involved. He didn't score in the 2-0 win against Aberdeen on Sunday but you couldn't fail to be impressed by his game intelligence.

Danny Mullen didn't have one of his better games for St Mirren against St Johnstone on Saturday but it doesn't really matter when you score a goal like his 90th-minute equaliser. His left-foot volley went in like a rocket and the point it earned could be an important one in the Buddies' ongoing scrap for survival.