Hamza Choudhury: Leicester midfielder apologises for 'hurtful and offensive' tweets

Hamza Choudhury has made 19 appearances for Leicester after coming through the club's youth system

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury has apologised for "hurtful and offensive" historical social media posts.

Midfielder Choudhury, 21, wrote the messages in 2013 and 2014.

In one he included a racial reference, and in another he said he did not "feel sorry" for anyone who took their own life.

"They do not represent my true beliefs," said the England Under-21 international, who in another post criticised women's football.

"I've learned a lot as a person in my early years as a professional - certainly enough to know that some of the thoughtless comments I have made in the past are both hurtful and offensive.

"I'm deeply sorry to anyone I have offended - both at the time and since they've been recirculated."

A Leicester spokesman added: "Hamza's approach to addressing the matter and the remorse he has expressed shows the maturity he has developed in the years that have passed since the comments were made.

"He now has a far greater understanding of the impact his words and behaviour can have and is committed to using that influence in the positive, respectful and accepting manner his more recent growth has demonstrated."

Choudhury has made 10 appearances for Leicester this season, and started for the first time under Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers in their 3-0 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday.