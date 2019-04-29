Motherwell: Jake Carroll to join from Cambridge United

Jake Carroll will compete for the left-back slot at Fir Park next season

Motherwell have announced the summer signing of Cambridge United defender Jake Carroll.

The Irish left-back, 27, has agreed a two-year deal at Fir Park and will arrive under freedom of contract.

"Jake has great attributes which will bring a lot to the squad," manager Stephen Robinson told the club website.

"He's quick and he's a strong defender. But he will come here and have to earn the right to play, as we've got competition in his position."

Carroll moved to Huddersfield Town from St Patrick's Athletic in 2013 and had loan spells at Bury and Partick Thistle before switching to Hartlepool United.

He signed for Cambridge United in January 2017 and has made 94 appearances for the League Two side.

"We're making a lot of early progress in getting players signed," added Robinson, who has also secured the services of centre-half Declan Gallagher and midfielder Liam Polworth.

"We're continuing to push to get our business done early, both with players we've offered contracts to and to others we have identified."