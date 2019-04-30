Lawro on his moustache, Andy Carroll, Lineker's scent & being scared of Sean Dyche
-
- From the section Football
Mark Lawrenson would rather fight 100 duck-sized Andy Carrolls than one Andy Carroll-sized duck...
So there it is, the answer to that burning question you've always wanted to ask former Liverpool player and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson.
Lawro faced this and other compelling questions when he took part in Reddit's Ask Me Anything, with the topics ranged from the rude to the downright ridiculous.
Credit to Lawro - he totally owned the format.
So for example, thanks to the online chat forum, we now know that Lawrenson would back Burnley boss Sean Dyche in WWE wrestling's Royale Rumble between Premier League managers.
"There can only be one winner. Sean Dyche. He scares me from 100 yards away," Lawro said.
Here's a selection of his other 'interactions'
The football ones
- Q: Why are so many pundits ex-Liverpool players?
- A: Good question. I think it's because we won every trophy going - so we were always doing interviews. People knew we could speak semi-coherently.
- Q: If you could change one rule in football, what would it be, and why?
- A: Injured players have to leave the field - discuss. You're down to 10 men because some fella has tried to cut you in half!
- Q: Who do you think will be the third team promoted to the Premier League?
- A: Dirty Leeds
The Liverpool & title race ones
- Q: On a scale of 1-10, how insufferable are you going to be if Liverpool win the league?
- A: I'll be an 11.
- Q: What would you rather this season, win the Premier League or win the Champions League? Only allowed one!
- A: Premier League, because it's been so long.
The random ones
- Q: I'm pretty sure I saw you at a trampoline park in Widnes once, in the last couple of years, or did I dream that?!
- A: You absolutely did see me. I took my daughter and her four mates.
- Q: What does Gary Lineker smell like?
- A: Cheese and onion crisps.
The burns
- Q: Hi Mark, would you rather fight one Andy Carroll-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized Andy Carrolls?
- A: 100 duck-sized Andy Carrolls. Because 95% would be injured anyway.
- Q: Hi Mark. Have you ever wondered who took your high score on the penalty kick simulator at the National Football Museum when it was at Deepdale? If so, it was me.
- A: Well done you! Would you like a Blue Peter badge?
Lawro on Lawro
- Q: How did it feel to represent Ireland on the international stage?
- A: Absolutely loved it. It was a promise I made to my grandfather. Played for Preston on the Saturday, Ireland on the Sunday for my debut and Preston on the Tuesday night!
- Q: I will eternally love you for "that was more Swiss Toni than Luca Toni". Did you think that up on the spot?
- A: Yes I did, I'm glad you liked it.
- Q: Where's your moustache gone?
- A: On a barbers floor somewhere in Mayfair - never to be seen again. I've seen old pics and it looks like I had a rat across my top lip.