Lawro on his moustache, Andy Carroll, Lineker's scent & being scared of Sean Dyche

Mark Lawrenson playing for Liverpool in April 1983

Mark Lawrenson would rather fight 100 duck-sized Andy Carrolls than one Andy Carroll-sized duck...

So there it is, the answer to that burning question you've always wanted to ask former Liverpool player and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson.

Lawro faced this and other compelling questions when he took part in Reddit's Ask Me Anything, with the topics ranged from the rude to the downright ridiculous.

Credit to Lawro - he totally owned the format.

So for example, thanks to the online chat forum, we now know that Lawrenson would back Burnley boss Sean Dyche in WWE wrestling's Royale Rumble between Premier League managers.

"There can only be one winner. Sean Dyche. He scares me from 100 yards away," Lawro said.

Here's a selection of his other 'interactions'

The football ones

Q: Why are so many pundits ex-Liverpool players?

A: Good question. I think it's because we won every trophy going - so we were always doing interviews. People knew we could speak semi-coherently.

Q: If you could change one rule in football, what would it be, and why?

A: Injured players have to leave the field - discuss. You're down to 10 men because some fella has tried to cut you in half!

Q: Who do you think will be the third team promoted to the Premier League?

A: Dirty Leeds

The Liverpool & title race ones

Q: On a scale of 1-10, how insufferable are you going to be if Liverpool win the league?

A: I'll be an 11.

Q: What would you rather this season, win the Premier League or win the Champions League? Only allowed one!

A: Premier League, because it's been so long.

The random ones

Q: I'm pretty sure I saw you at a trampoline park in Widnes once, in the last couple of years, or did I dream that?!

A: You absolutely did see me. I took my daughter and her four mates.

Q: What does Gary Lineker smell like?

A: Cheese and onion crisps.

The burns

Q: Hi Mark, would you rather fight one Andy Carroll-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized Andy Carrolls?

A: 100 duck-sized Andy Carrolls. Because 95% would be injured anyway.

Q: Hi Mark. Have you ever wondered who took your high score on the penalty kick simulator at the National Football Museum when it was at Deepdale? If so, it was me.

A: Well done you! Would you like a Blue Peter badge?

Mark Lawrenson playing for the Republic of Ireland in 1984 - sporting his famous top-lip 'rat'

Lawro on Lawro