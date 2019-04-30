Women's World Cup: Izzy Christiansen thought France 2019 'dream was over'

Izzy Christiansen has played 23 times for England

England's Izzy Christiansen says she thought her "World Cup dream was over" after breaking her ankle in March.

The Lyon midfielder, 27, who suffered the injury playing for the Lionesses against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup on 5 March, could return to training in the "next couple of weeks".

She now hopes to be selected for this summer's tournament, which starts on 7 June.

"It's been physically and mentally challenging," she told BBC Sport.

Christiansen returned to Lyon and had successful surgery following the injury, but feared the worst for her World Cup ambitions.

"Until you get the timeframe of the injury and a plan, then you're left with wondering what's going to happen," she said.

"I had a fibula fracture and some ligament damage and fortunately I didn't have to have surgery on the ligaments.

"I've been very diligent with my rehab the last six weeks."

The former Manchester City player says she is now mentally "fresh" and is "coming along" physically.

England coach Phil Neville has been in regular contact with Christiansen to check on her progress.

"Phil has checked in on me a few time and has been getting messages from my physios and videos of me running."

England play Denmark in a World Cup warm-up game on 25 May and New Zealand the following week and Neville is aiming to name his squad before then.

"I've still got six or seven weeks to play with and improve my fitness," Christiansen said.

"I need to let go of the fear that I'm not quite 100% fit and crack on."