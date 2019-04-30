Patrick Bamford: Leeds United striker charged by Football Association for simulation

Patrick Bamford (on floor) will face a two-match ban if found guilty of the charge

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been charged with "successful deception of a match official" by the Football Association during Sunday's Championship draw with Aston Villa.

Bamford went down holding his face after an altercation with Anwar El Ghazi following the home side's controversial opening goal.

El Ghazi was sent off but has now had the red card rescinded.

Bamford has until 18:00 BST on Wednesday to respond to the charge.

An FA statement said: "It is alleged the Leeds United player's behaviour in the 72nd minute of the fixture, which involved committing a clear act of simulation that led to Anwar El Ghazi being dismissed, amounts to improper conduct."

If found guilty, the former England Under-21 striker will face a two-match suspension, which would see him miss the final game of the regular season at Ipswich on Sunday and the first leg of Leeds' play-off semi-final tie.

In addition, both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the aftermath of Leeds' goal.

They have until 18:00 on Friday to respond to their respective charges.

