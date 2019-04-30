Scotland: Alex McLeish's successor as national team boss could be appointed within fortnight

Bruce Arena (right) is understood to be under consideration by the Scottish FA

The Scottish FA could find a successor to Alex McLeish as Scotland manager within the next fortnight.

Chief executive Ian Maxwell is leading the hunt for McLeish's replacement after he exited earlier this month.

That process is set to be concluded this week before his shortlist is presented to the board, who will decide whether to appoint an interim manager or permanent boss straight away.

Scotland face Cyprus and Belgium in June in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Former United States head coach Bruce Arena is believed to be under consideration for the job, while Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke and former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes have also been linked with the position.

Arena, 67, spent six years in charge of the USA until 2008, before returning for a further year in 2016 after leaving LA Galaxy.

Current Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and the SFA's performance director Malky Mackay could also be potential candidates to take over on a short-term basis.

McLeish left his post after Euro 2020 qualifying commenced with a 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan before a concerning 2-0 win over San Marino, the lowest-ranked team in the Fifa rankings.