Dundee: Owners say new stadium plans not affected by relegation

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Motherwell 4-3 Dundee

The owners of Scottish Premiership bottom club Dundee say plans to build a new stadium "will proceed regardless" even in the event of relegation.

John Nelms, Tim Keyes and Football Partners Scotland are "fully committed" to the club and say relegation "would not be a disaster" financially.

The club hope to leave Dens Park for a new stadium in Camperdown by 2020-21.

"The stadium development has recently gotten back on track," a lengthy club statement said.

"Most of the planning work is complete to have the stadium ready to go forward as financing is secured.

"The stadium project will proceed regardless of our league standing and financing is wholly separate from the operations of the club."

Dundee are seven points adrift at the bottom with three league games left. Football Partners Scotland, the company through which Americans Nelms and Keyes own the club, intend to increase their majority stake in Dundee to "75% or more" through a share issue, which will also allow fans to increase their stake.

And the co-owners defended their appointment of manager Jim McInytre, who replaced Neil McCann on a one-year rolling contract in October. They say the "diligent and stringent" selection process "takes weeks, but to the fans, it appears to happen overnight."