Glentoran: Shareholders to discuss potential takeover at EGM

Mick McDermott and Paul Millar are both part of the consortium seeking to buy Glentoran

Glentoran have called an EGM to vote on the proposed takeover of the club by a consortium featuring manager Mick McDermott and coach Paul Millar.

The board of directors have convened a meeting on 16 May to discuss an offer from entrepreneur Ali Shams Mohammad Pour to buy the club.

The British-Iranian businessman has offered to make a 'substantial financial investment' in the Glens.

The takeover will need the approval of 75% of the shareholders in attendance.

McDermott took over as Glens boss from Gary Smyth last month and was joined by first-team coach Millar, who stepped down as Glenavon assistant manager.

Smyth and fellow coaches Paul Leeman and Kieran Harding also remain on the staff at the Oval.

McDermott, Millar and businessman Pour are three of the four listed officers of the East (NO1) Limited company that has made an offer for Glentoran's assets.

Irish chartered accountant Mark Glenfield is the other company director.

Glentoran will hold an information evening on 8 May at the Oval to discuss the proposed buy out.