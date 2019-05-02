Fantasy Football: Premier League tips for this weekend's matches

Mohamed Salah is the top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 21 goals so far

There are only two rounds of Premier League matches left and there are still lots of issues to be sorted out. Who will win the title? Who will qualify for the Champions League? Who will take the last relegation place? And who will win your fantasy football mini-league?

At such a crucial time, which players should you pick and who should you leave out in a last-gasp attempt to take the bragging rights?

We have looked at some stats and here are some players in form, as well as some to avoid.

Pick players who have something to play for

Some players may be thinking of their summer holidays already, so your best bet of a good points haul could come from those whose sides have something to play for.

And, of course, the biggest domestic prize of all - the Premier League - is still up for grabs.

You do not need us to tell you the merits of having Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling or Leroy Sane in your sides - but Manchester City are providing some good value at the opposite end of the pitch as well.

Manchester City have kept 19 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, one fewer than Liverpool's 20

Goalkeeper Ederson, who has not missed a minute of league action in 2018-19, has kept five clean sheets in his past six matches. He and defenders such as Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker are racking up the points on the run-in.

Liverpool, obviously, are still hoping the leaders slip up. And those of you who stuck with Mohamed Salah when he went six league games without scoring are now cashing in because he has scored four goals in his past four matches.

Assists are a handy way of getting points. and no defender has set up more goals than the Reds' Andrew Robertson (11) this season.

Premier League top goalscorers 21 - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 20 - Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 19 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 18 - Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17 - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham) 16 - Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Man Utd to get back to winning ways?

With eight losses in 10 matches in all competitions, you may not be considering Manchester United players for selection.

But you may want to think again as they visit a Huddersfield side who have lost 28 times this season, with 14 of those at home. Another home defeat would equal the record for a top-flight season (joining Blackpool in 1966-67 and Stoke in 1984-85).

Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford (front) have not scored in eight and six games respectively in all competitions but face a Huddersfield side that have conceded 74 goals in 36 league matches

Marcus Rashford may be a good bet to rediscover his goalscoring form after only one goal in his past nine league games - or can Romelu Lukaku be the man to keep alive United's Champions League hopes?

After some recent high-profile errors, goalkeeper David de Gea could be a risky choice, but the Red Devils will be hoping for a clean sheet against a side that has scored only nine league goals at home all season.

Elsewhere, Son Heung-min is worthy of consideration having sat out Tottenham's Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax, particularly in the continued absence of Harry Kane.

And bear in mind his team-mate Christian Eriksen loves facing Bournemouth - he has three goals and four assists in his past seven games against Eddie Howe's side.

Seventh place could yet bring European football - but which of the players competing for that spot can bring us some points this weekend?

Wolves have been good value all season - and, as they host relegated Fulham on Saturday, it's worth noting Diogo Jota has scored seven goals in his past eight appearances at Molineux.

Matt Doherty has four goals and six assists from right-back, while Raul Jimenez's goal last time out was his 13th of the season, albeit his first in six matches.

Elsewhere, Andre Gray has scored in back-to-back Watford matches, and Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has been a regular source of points with 13 goals and five assists.

Most Premier League assists in 2018-19 14 - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 13 - Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 12 - Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) 11 - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Beware the Europa League rotation

Be cautious when choosing Arsenal or Chelsea players, as their matches come between both legs of their respective Europa League semi-finals.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 19 times already this season but has been on the bench for two of the past six games and was not included at all in another.

Aaron Ramsey's Gunners career has ended early because of injury, and Mesut Ozil did not play in the 3-0 loss at Leicester so may be best avoided.

You never know what you are going to get with Chelsea. Eden Hazard has 16 goals and 13 assists, but could be another gamble if the Blues are more focused on the Europa League. And who plays up front? You just never know. One to definitely avoid is defender Antonio Rudiger, because he is out for the season.

This weekend's Premier League fixtures (all times BST) Everton v Burnley (Friday, 20:00) Bournemouth v Tottenham (Saturday, 12:30) West Ham v Southampton (Saturday, 15:00) Wolves v Fulham (Saturday, 15:00) Cardiff v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 17:30) Newcastle v Liverpool (Saturday, 19:45) Chelsea v Watford (Sunday, 14:00) Huddersfield v Manchester United (Sunday, 14:00) Arsenal v Brighton (Sunday, 16:30) Manchester City v Leicester (Monday, 20:00)

Who else is in form?

Finally, sometimes players hit a run of form that you just would not expect. Burnley's Ashley Barnes has scored six goals in his past nine Premier League away games, having failed to find the net in his first eight on the road this season.

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has been directly involved in 10 goals in his past nine Premier League games, scoring six and assisting four, while Shane Long has scored in four of his past five league appearances for Southampton.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has scored five goals in his past six away league games, while Newcastle's Ayoze Perez has scored five goals in his past three appearances.