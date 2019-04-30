Barcelona v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp to make late fitness decision on forward Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino last played for Liverpool in their victory at the Cardiff City Stadium on 21 April but has returned to training

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will wait until the day of the game to assess whether Roberto Firmino is fit to play in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg in Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward, 27, missed the Premier League win over Huddersfield on Friday with a muscle tear.

Midfielder Fabinho is available again after sustaining a head injury at Cardiff on 21 April.

Both were included in the 23-man squad for the Nou Camp match (20:00 BST).

Klopp says Firmino's recovery "looks good so far" and he has until lunchtime on Wednesday to prove his fitness.

"We all knew from the beginning it would be a race," said the Anfield boss, whose team are vying with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

"We don't have to make a decision today because there's no game today, we can wait.

"I have to make that decision after lunchtime tomorrow."

Barcelona sealed their 26th La Liga title with a 1-0 win over Levante on Sunday.

MATCH FACTS

Can Liverpool keep the Barcelona run going? - the best of the stats