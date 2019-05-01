Ross County: Champions will 'respect the league' in key game at Falkirk

Ross County were crowned champions after 4-0 win over Queen of the South last Friday

Scottish Championship winners Ross County will "respect the rest of the league" by giving their all in the final-day fixture at bottom club Falkirk, says Stuart Kettlewell.

County sealed the title and an instant top-flight return last weekend.

They finish the campaign at the home of the Bairns, who must win to have any chance of staying up.

"It would be disrespectful of us to turn up in party mode," co-manager Kettlewell told BBC Sportsound.

Falkirk are one of four teams still involved in the survival battle. They are three points behind Alloa Athletic, who occupy the relegation play-off spot and visit Ayr United.

Queen of the South, who sit above Alloa on goal difference, could arithmetically still go straight down and host a Partick Thistle side at risk of finishing in the bottom two.

"Three fixtures have real significance, ours being one of them, and it's important we go about our job in the manner we have done," Kettlewell added.

"People think we're just going to enjoy ourselves this week and not focus on the game. I can't be any clearer on our mindset, we have created a winning mentality, never been able to take our foot off the pedal.

"I can genuinely say we go into Saturday's game with the exact same frame of mind. We want to gain as many points as we can. Falkirk are fighting for their lives and you can't go in with that blasé mindset where you think you can just stroll through the game."