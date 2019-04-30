Tottenham v Ajax: Nine arrests during Champions League tie

Tuesday's game was Tottenham's sixth at their new stadium

Nine people have been arrested following disorder at Tottenham's home Champions League game against Ajax in north London on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police say four arrests came before kick-off after missiles were thrown and three officers suffered minor injuries.

The other five arrests happened during the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dutch side Ajax won the semi-final first leg 1-0 thanks to an early Donny van de Beek goal.