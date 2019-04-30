French Ligue 1
Montpellier 3-2 Paris St-Germain: French champions suffer third straight away defeat

Montpellier beat Paris St-Germain
Montpellier are aiming to qualify for European competition for the first time since 2012

French champions Paris St-Germain's stuttering end to the season continued as they lost at Montpellier to suffer three straight away defeats for the first time since 2010.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won one of their past six games, conceding 16 goals in the process.

Their only victory in that run came against Monaco last week - which sealed their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons.

PSG led 2-1 before Montpellier scored twice in the final 10 minutes to move up to fifth in the table.

The sides exchanged own goals in the first half before Angel di Maria put the visitors ahead just after the hour mark.

Former Wigan striker Andy Delort equalised after a counter attack before a defensive lapse from PSG allowed 36-year-old Souleymane Camara to score the winner with a deflected effort.

PSG also let a two-goal lead slip in Saturday's French Cup final before losing to Rennes on penalties.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG34273497306784
2Lille34208659283168
3Lyon34188858431562
4Saint-Étienne34178952371559
5Montpellier341412850391154
6Marseille34166125346754
7Nice34149112630-451
8Reims34111673335-249
9Nîmes34137144953-446
10Strasbourg341015955431245
11Rennes331110124546-143
12Nantes34127154345-243
13Angers34915104141042
14Bordeaux34911143339-638
15Toulouse34812143048-1836
16Amiens3489172848-2033
17Monaco33711153249-1732
18Caen34611172647-2129
19Dijon3477202751-2428
20Guingamp3459202463-3924
