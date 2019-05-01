St Mary's Stadium: England to play Euro 2020 qualifier with Kosovo at Southampton

From the section

This will be the second time St Mary's has hosted a senior men's England fixture following a 2-2 Euro 2004 qualifying draw with Macedonia in 2002

England will play their Euro 2020 qualifying game against Kosovo at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

The Group A match, which takes place on 10 September (19:45 BST) will be the first time the two nations have met.

It will also be England's first home game away from Wembley since beating Switzerland at Leicester's King Power Stadium on 11 September 2018.

Gareth Southgate's team beat the Czech Republic 5-0 at home before winning 5-1 in Montenegro to lead Group A.

Kosovo have played one group game which ended in a 1-1 home draw with Bulgaria.

Southampton moved to St Mary's Stadium, a 32,000-capacity venue, in 2001 from The Dell.