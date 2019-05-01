Neil Danns: Bury players kept quiet on money problems to avoid promotion impact

Neil Danns has made 39 appearances for Bury this season

Bury midfielder Neil Danns says the players agreed not to talk about the club's financial problems so there was no impact on their promotion bid.

Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Tranmere Rovers ensured a return to League One.

However, the club are in a dire position financially and are due in the High Court over unpaid tax on 15 May.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Danns said: "We kept it quiet, we didn't want it to affect us - and what a group of lads we've got there."

Bury director Matthew McCarthy apologised last month for off-field problems which led to salaries not being paid, with the Professional Footballers' Association stepping in to pay 50% of money owed for March to those players who are members.

"Everyone's aware of what's gone on off the field. Now's the time to say, no punches pulled, we haven't been paid for two months," Danns continued.

"There was people talking, saying this and that, but the lads we've got in those changing rooms were doing it for the fans, themselves and our families.

"That's what football is about, sticking together in the tough times and you can see that we did."

'The players deserve to go down in history'

The situation at the club was described as "extremely concerning" at an English Football League meeting last month and the Shakers' game against Colchester only went ahead after an agreement was made over unpaid wages.

April's salaries were due on Tuesday, but BBC Radio Manchester understands that they have still not been paid.

However, despite the off-field issues, boss Ryan Lowe has steered his side to promotion in his first full season in charge.

"The players deserve to go down in this club's history for what they've been through and it's been tough for me. I don't have many people who I've got a lot of trust with," Lowe told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We've kept it in house for as long as we possibly could. To be fair to the boys, they've battered on and it's different for us because we were looking to gain promotion, which we have now.

"The likes of Bolton, who we sympathise with, were getting relegated and it was tougher for them but we us we've dealt with it."