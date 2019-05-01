May's African football news in brief

Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah scored 39 goals as he helped Al Sadd win the Qatari Stars League

African football stories in short for May as the countdown to the Cup of Nations in Egypt continues.

Wednesday 1 May:

Prolific Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah missed out on being named Player of the Season in Qatar despite scoring 39 goals as his Al Sadd side won the league title.

He finished runner-up to his Al Sadd teammate and 22-year-old Qatar international Akram Afif, who scored 26 goals and won the Asian Cup with his country.

Bounedjah, 27, was given his prize for finishing as the top-scorer in the league at the awards ceremony in Doha.

Local coaches, Qatar's Spanish coach Felix Sanchez Bas and media representatives are among those who voted for the awards.