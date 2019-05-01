National League play-offs: Wrexham prepared for penalties - Hughes

Bryan Hughes is Wrexham's third manager in the 2018-19 season

Manager Bryan Hughes says Wrexham have practiced penalties ahead of the National League play-offs.

Wrexham host Eastleigh in a play-off eliminator on Thursday with the winner away to Salford in Sunday's semi-final.

Play-off games will be decided on the day and Hughes said they are ready for every eventuality.

"There's potential for penalties and that's one thing we haven't had a lot of this year. We've only had two I think," Hughes said.

"We've been working on penalties just in case - you've got to cover every aspect.

"Hopefully it won't get to that stage. No one likes to get to the penalty shoot-out, even though it's great for the neutral.

"I don't want a current campaign to finish on that. Personally I'd rather it be won outright with a bit of quality on the night."

Wrexham finished the regular season in fourth to secure their place in the play-offs for the first time in six years.

The Dragons lost to Welsh rivals Newport County in the 2013 final at Wembley and have never secured promotion via the play-offs during their history.

They lost to Luton Town in the 2011 and 2012 semi-finals and in 1989 were beaten by Leyton Orient over two legs in the Fourth Division play-off final.

Hughes is hoping to finally change Wrexham's play-off fortunes and secure promotion back to the Football League after 11 years.

"I believe a lot in this squad and I've said that from day one," Hughes added.

"We've had a fantastic campaign and finished on a really good points total and secured the play-offs with three games in hand.

"But the job's not done yet and I want to take us all the way."