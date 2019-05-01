Partick Thistle: Firhill players asked to pick team for Queens game

Partick Thistle assistant manager Brian Kerr made the request in the team's WhatsApp group on Monday

Partick Thistle's players have been asked to choose the starting XI for their Scottish Championship relegation decider against Queen of the South.

Assistant manager Brian Kerr made the request in the team's WhatsApp group on Monday - asking for teams "on a piece of paper in a blank envelope".

The Firhill side need to avoid defeat in Dumfries on Saturday to secure their place in the second tier for next term.

Manager Gary Caldwell said the squad were "brilliant with it".

He explained to the Daily Record that "in pressure situations, you know who's going to be there by your side" and that "it's given us a little insight into what the players are thinking".