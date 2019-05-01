Joe Lewis: Aberdeen goalkeeper signs on for an extra four years

Joe Lewis joined Aberdeen after leaving Cardiff City

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis has agreed a new five-year contract with Aberdeen, with manager Derek McInnes describing it as "a really significant signing".

The 31-year-old Englishman, who was due to be out of contract in summer 2020, has committed himself to the Scottish Premiership club until 2024.

Lewis has been an ever-present for Aberdeen this season, playing 47 times.

"It's a real boost for us at a time when we are going to lose a number of key players this summer," McInnes said.

"It's great to see a player of Joe's calibre show that level of commitment to the club."

Lewis, who arrived in 206 after leaving Cardiff City, made his 400th senior career appearance in Aberdeen's last home game, against Motherwell last month, and has kept 16 clean sheets this season.

"The length of the contract illustrates what we think of Joe and that we want him to be part of this club going forward," McInnes told his club website.

"It also demonstrates how happy he is at AFC, which is great to see."