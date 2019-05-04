National League
Solihull Moors0Fylde1

Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 3Reckord
  • 4Storer
  • 25Vaughan
  • 5Daly
  • 6Gudger
  • 7Osborne
  • 8Carter
  • 9Yussuf
  • 19Wright

Substitutes

  • 10Hylton
  • 12Carline
  • 13Blissett
  • 24Hawkridge
  • 27Sbarra

Fylde

  • 1Lynch
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 4ByrneBooked at 26mins
  • 6Bond
  • 12BurkeBooked at 30mins
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 15Bradley
  • 8Croasdale
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 9Rowe
  • 30Reid

Substitutes

  • 7Hardy
  • 11Crawford
  • 13Griffiths
  • 18Odusina
  • 27Haughton
Referee:
David Rock

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 0, AFC Fylde 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, AFC Fylde 1.

Booking

Luke Burke (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Neill Byrne (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 0, AFC Fylde 1. Danny Philliskirk (AFC Fylde).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

