Europa League - Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Arsenal20:00Valencia
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Valencia

Unai Emery (centre)
Unai Emery (centre) won three Europa League titles with Sevilla in successive seasons

Unai Emery wants to create a "new history" with Arsenal as he prepares his side for Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Valencia.

The contest pits the Spanish boss, 47, against his former club, who he led to Champions League qualification on three consecutive occasions.

"Now it's the Europa League, it's both a way to win a title and also a path into the Champions League," he said.

"We want to treat this semi-final like something important."

He added: "We need our supporters and we need to create a big atmosphere - we are very excited and with big enthusiasm for the match.

"We are looking forward to playing, to being with our supporters, to doing the first leg's 90 minutes with a big performance and with a good result. But we know it's going to be very difficult also. I think we need [it] all. We need the players, we need spirit, we need energy, we need our supporters."

Team news

Midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez will miss the tie, having been ruled out for the remainder of the season with injuries.

Juventus-bound Ramsey, 28, has a hamstring problem and has played his last game for the Gunners. On-loan Suarez, 25, has a groin injury - the Barcelona player's spell at Emirates Stadium comes to end in the summer.

German midfielder Mesut Ozil is in the squad after missing Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Leicester with a bruised foot, while full-back Nacho Monreal trained on Wednesday after recovering from a groin injury.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny paid tribute to Ramsey, who will leave after 11 years at the club.

"What I like about Aaron is that, we know he signs for Juventus, but he is still a professional and always fights for the club and for the team," said the French centre-back.

"Sometimes you have players who have stopped fighting for this team, but I think he has loved this club and that is why he stayed at 100 per cent for us. It shows a great mentality and character."

