Charlie Adam & Darren Fletcher: Stoke City midfielders to leave club at end of season

Fletcher (right) and Adam won 106 Scotland caps between them

Former Scotland midfielders Charlie Adam and Darren Fletcher are to leave Stoke City at the end of the season.

Adam, 33, has spent the past seven years at Stoke after moving from Liverpool for a reported £4m.

Fletcher, 35, has spent the past two seasons with the Potters after two years at West Bromwich Albion, having come through the ranks at Manchester United where he won five league titles.

Danish goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard is also leaving the Championship club.

All three players' contracts expire this summer.

"I'm ready for a fresh challenge and be back playing regularly again at the highest level," Adam said in a statement on Twitter.

"I have a number of opportunities and am now looking forward to the next chapter of my career," added Adam, who scored 21 goals in more than 170 appearances for Stoke.

City had three ninth-placed finishes in the Premier League with Adam in their midfield from 2014 to 2016, but he and Fletcher, who joined from West Brom on a free transfer in the summer of 2017, could not help them avoid relegation last season.

This term Stoke have struggled in the Championship, despite being a pre-season favourite to go straight back up.

They can finish no higher than their current position of 16th and the 43 goals in 45 league games that the club has scored is the lowest outside of the bottom two teams.