Pablo Zabaleta: West Ham defender extends contract until 2020

Pablo Zabaleta has made 292 Premier League appearances

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta will spend a third season at the club after an option was exercised in his contract to keep him at London Stadium until 2020.

Right-back Zabaleta, 34, has played 65 games since joining on a free transfer from Manchester City in July 2017, including 26 this season.

He has also captained the side four times this term.

"It's great news and I'm so happy," said the Argentine.

"I'm enjoying my time at West Ham and I've got so much respect and so much passion for this profession. I'm still enjoying it and it's made me feel I can go for another year.

"I just want to focus on what we're doing with the club and with the team this season and be ready to go again next season, because I just want to enjoy every single moment."

Zabaleta twice won the Premier League during his time at City, following successful spells with San Lorenzo in Argentina and Espanyol in Spain.

He has also won 58 caps for his country, earning a runners-up medal in the 2014 World Cup and winning Olympic gold at the Beijing Games in 2008.

A statement from the Hammers said: "Everyone at West Ham United is looking forward to continue working with Pablo, a consummate professional on and off the field.

"He is a leader, an inspiration to all and fully committed to the club."