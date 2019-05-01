The FA Women's Championship
Aston Villa Ladies1Tottenham Ladies1

Tottenham Hotspur promoted to Women's Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies
Tottenham's draw at Aston Villa was their first of the league season, after 14 wins and four defeats in the Championship

Tottenham Hotspur won promotion to the Women's Super League with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa which confirmed they will finish second in the Championship.

Spurs, who needed a point to go up, went ahead with a Jessica Naz goal but that was cancelled out by Amy West.

Manchester United have already been confirmed as champions, sealing the Championship title on 20 April.

Like United, Spurs' promotion is subject to them meeting the FA's criteria for a top-tier place.

However, there are not expected to be any issues with their licence application and their rise into WSL is likely to be confirmed later this month.

At present, Tottenham's playing staff are predominantly part-time and they would need to become a full-time operation to play in the top division for the first time in the modern era.

Tottenham won a third-tier play-off in 2017 to move into what was then called WSL 2, later rebranded as the Championship.

They finished seventh in 2017-18, successfully applied for a second-tier licence for this season and have pipped Durham to the second promotion place with a game to spare.

Had they lost to Villa, Spurs could have been overtaken on the final day of the campaign by Durham - who they are scheduled to face in their last league match of the season on 11 May.

Wednesday 1st May 2019

  • Aston Villa LadiesAston Villa Ladies1Tottenham LadiesTottenham Ladies1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester United Women1917119378652
2Tottenham Ladies19141442271543
3Durham Women19116237142339
4Charlton Athletic Women19122545212438
5Sheffield United Women1910182931-231
6Aston Villa Ladies196763039-925
7Leicester City Women1963102740-1321
8London Bees2070132348-2521
9Lewes Women1952122342-1917
10Crystal Palace Ladies1931151444-3010
11Millwall Lionesses1912161464-505
